Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Thursday night that former Colts wide receiver Sean Dawkins has died.
Irsay tweeted: “Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family.”
Dawkins was 52-years-old.
He played five seasons with the Colts from 1993-98 after being selected by the Colts in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.
Dawkins finished with over 700 yards receiving in each of his final four seasons in Indianapolis. He had 12 career receiving touchdowns during his time in Indy.
After Indianapolis, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dawkins ended his nine-season career in the NFL with 445 receptions for 6,291 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.
Dawkins played college football at the University of California, Berkeley.