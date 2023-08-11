Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted Thursday night that former Colts wide receiver Sean Dawkins has died.

Irsay tweeted: “Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family.”

The full tweet is here:

Rest in peace, Sean Dawkins. I am shocked and saddened. My prayers and condolences to Sean’s family. 🙏 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) August 10, 2023

Dawkins was 52-years-old.

He played five seasons with the Colts from 1993-98 after being selected by the Colts in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Dawkins finished with over 700 yards receiving in each of his final four seasons in Indianapolis. He had 12 career receiving touchdowns during his time in Indy.

After Indianapolis, he played for the New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dawkins ended his nine-season career in the NFL with 445 receptions for 6,291 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

Felipe the Firebird acknowledges the passing of Sean Dawkins, an FUHSD legend and 1990 graduate of rival Homestead HS. Dawkins played at Cal and 9 years in the NFL. He is one of the finest athletes in FUHSD history, and will be missed in the greater HHS/FHS Sunnyvale communities. pic.twitter.com/4A0BEZrLbt — Fremont High School (Sunnyvale) Athletics (@FHS_Sunnyvale) August 10, 2023

Dawkins played college football at the University of California, Berkeley.