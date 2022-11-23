Indianapolis Colts

Four-legged Colts fan entertains on 4 wheels at pregame events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dixie the Praying Dog is a fixture at Indianapolis Colts pregame festivities.

Fans outside Lucas Oil Stadium may see her riding on a small Jeep and barking on command.

Her owner, Brian Calvert, drove to South Carolina to adopt Dixie when she was a puppy. Brian was inspired to give back after he suffered a serious hunting accident nearly a decade ago. “I came up with a plan to get a therapy dog to help people. It just took me a couple years to get it buttoned up.”

When Dixie isn’t entertaining Colts fans she’s often helping veterans’ organizations including Folds of Honor and Indy Honor Flight. “Indy Honor flight, we fly the vets to D.C. and back. Dixie is kind of like the official, unofficial therapy dog for them.”

Dixie also appears in hunter education classes, assisted-living centers, and classrooms. Calvert said, “The worst possible time in your life if she can make you smile for one second, just one second, she’s done her job and I’ve done mine.”

Dixie also appeared on the Amazon series “The Pack” and in a movie called “Mayberry Man.”