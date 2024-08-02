Friday’s Colts training camp practice moved indoors

Anthony Richardson warms up before the first day of Colts training camp. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts have moved Friday’s training camp practice session indoors to the Grand Park Events Center due to recent heavy rain.

Due to limited space inside the Events Center, only the first 750 fans in line, with a ticket, at the main entrance to the Events Center will receive a wristband to get inside.

Wristbands will be handed out as fans enter the Events Center. All fans, including children, must have a wristband to enter.

Doors will not open before 8:45 a.m. for the 9 a.m. practice session. No re-entry will be allowed.

Know Before You Go

Parking. Fans will be directed to park in Lot C. Parking in Lot C does not guarantee access to practice. All pre-purchased parking will be refunded to the initial payment method within 3-5 business days.

Player autographs. Due to space constraints, the team unfortunately is not able to facilitate autographs before or after practice.

Concessions. Complimentary bottled water will be provided upon entry, while supplies last. There will be no concessions available in the Events Center. Outside food and beverage is not permitted.

Colts City will not be open before or after practice.

Safety & security. The NFL’s “clear bag” policy will be in effect. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.