Giants will try to end the Colts playoff hopes and their franchise-record 10-game losing streak

Indianapolis (7-8) at New York Giants (2-13)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Colts by 7 1/2.

Against the spread: Colts 9-6; Giants 4-11.

Series record: Colts lead 12-7.

Last meeting: Giants beat the Colts 38-10 on Jan. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Last week: Colts beats Titans 38-30; Giants lost to Falcons 34-7.

Colts: overall (21), rush (8), pass (28), scoring (21)

Colts defense: overall (29), rush (28), pass (24), scoring (23)

Giants offense: overall (32), rush (22), pass (29), scoring (32)

Giants defense: overall (22), rush (31), pass (7), scoring (25)

Turnover differential: Colts minus-2; Giants minus-10.

Colts player to watch

DT DeForest Buckner had a tackle for a loss in his fifth straight game and had a pass defended against Tennessee. He has sacks in three of the past four games and is one of three players with seven or more sacks in each of the past six seasons. The Giants have allowed 18 sacks in the past five games.

Giants player to watch

WR Malik Nabers has 97 receptions, breaking the team record of 91, set by Odell Beckham in 2014 and matched by Saquon Barkley in 2018. Nabers needs three catches in the final two games to become the fifth rookie in NFL history with at least 100. Puka Nacua of the Rams set the league rookie record of 105 receptions last season, but Raiders tight end Brock Bowers also is in contention to break it with 101 catches this season.

Key matchup

Indianapolis broke a 68-year-old franchise record by rushing for 335 yards against the Titans. Look for the Colts to keep running the ball. Despite losing tackle Dexter Lawrence and linebacker Bobby Okereke to season-ending injuries last month, New York’s run defense has gotten better with Elijah Chatman, Jordon Riley and Elijah Garcia in the middle. The Giants held Derrick Henry of the Ravens to 67 yards two weeks ago and Bijan Robinson of the Falcons to 94 last weekend.

Key injuries

Colts: QB Anthony Richardson (back, foot) missed practice Thursday. His status is uncertain, as is WR Alec Pierce (concussion) and LB E.J. Speed (knee) who were inactive last weekend. Coach Shane Steichen remains hopeful CB Jaylon Jones will play against New York after leaving last week’s game with a throat injury.

Giants: LB Micah McFadden (neck), C John Michael Schmitz (ankle), CB Greg Stroman (shin-shoulder) and S Raheem Layne (knee) missed the first two days of practice. Nabers (toe) also missed the first two days but he usually finds a way to play.

Series notes

The Colts had won four straight until the Giants snapped the streak in the 2022 season. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, with the Colts winning both. The most memorable game was the 1958 championship game which Baltimore won 23-17 in overtime on Alan Ameche’s 1-yard run. It was the first NFL title game decided in OT. The Colts moved from Baltimore to Indianapolis in March 1984.

Stats and stuff

The Colts have alternated wins and losses each of the past five games. … Indy is 3-5 on the road this season heading into its final game regular-season game outside Indianapolis. … Richardson broke the Colts single-season record for TD runs by a quarterback (six) last week and he needs two more to pass Jacoby Brissett (11) for No. 5 on the franchise’s career list. … Only three players have more games with 100 yards rushing this season than Jonathan Taylor (six). He’s also second on the franchise list with 53 total TDs over a player’s first five seasons, trailing Hall of Fame RB Lenny Moore (55). … Indy’s defense has allowed 48 plays of 20 or more yards this season, the fifth fewest in the NFL. … The Colts have allowed the fewest points (12) on opening possessions and are tied with Pittsburgh for the NFL lead with five red zone takeaways.

Giants: New York has lost a franchise-record 10 straight games and is 0-8 at MetLife Stadium. The only winless season at home was in 1974 when they played at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, while Giants Stadium was being built. … RB Tyrone Tracy caught his first TD last weekend. He has rushed for five. … Nabers’ 97 catches are fifth in the league entering Week 17. Nabers and Tracy can become the NFL’s third pair of rookie teammates each with 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage. Tracy needs 16 yards and Nabers 29. … WR Wan’Dale Robinson has a career-best 78 receptions. … OLB Brian Burns has sacks in his past two home game. … ILB Darius Muasau led the Giants with 11 combined tackles last weekend. … S Dane Belton has had at least five tackles in three straight games.

Fantasy tip

Why not Taylor coming up big two weeks in a row. The Colts running back won the AFC offensive player of the week award rushing for 218 yards and three touchdowns against the Titans. He has 76 carries for 421 yards over the past three games and has his first 1,000-yard season since winning the 2021 rushing crown. The Giants are next to last stopping the run.