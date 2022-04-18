Indianapolis Colts

Gilmore sees Colts, defense as perfect fit to reboot career

Stephon Gilmore #9 of the Carolina Panthers catches a pass before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Cornerback Stephon Gilmore spent a month looking for the perfect fit. He finally found it — with the Indianapolis Colts.

Shortly after team officials announced they had signed the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year and five-time Pro Bowler, Gilmore told local reporters why he chose to reboot his career in Indy.

The 31-year-old believes Indy’s suddenly star-studded defense could emerge as one of the league’s best and help the Colts get back to the playoffs.

“I think the visit last week – me coming down, meeting with the coaches and Chris (Ballard). It just felt right,” Gilmore said. “The opportunity, the potential the team had, talking to my family making sure it was the right opportunity for us also. So, I’m looking forward to it because I think the future here is bright. That’s one of the opportunities that I made the decision to come here.”