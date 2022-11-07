Indianapolis Colts

‘Good job, Jim Irsay’: Fans react to Colts firing head coach Frank Reich

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts on Monday fired head coach Frank Reich and hired former center Jeff Saturday to serve as the interim team leader.

Some Indianapolis Colts fans believe Irsay made the right decision as the football team goes through a tough season.

The Colts have not made the playoffs since 2020, which means there are many disappointed fans.

People are also cheering for the interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

According to the Colts, Saturday began serving as an analyst for ESPN in 2013.

Shawn McWilliams said, “We’ve been losing so much. It’s just kind of sad when you turn the TV on Sunday and we just keep losing over and over and over again, so yeah, great to see some changes happening. Good job, Jim Irsay.”

Austin Gustin said, “Obviously Jeff Saturday has done great things in Indy before and I think he has a pretty good understanding of the game, so hopefully he’ll be able to at least come in and keep us floating and maybe turn it around a little bit.”

“You start losing. So what does Reich do? He gets rid of other people to scapegoat them. Finally, there’s no scapegoat and as I just said on the air earlier today, I knew they weren’t going to hire John Fox,” Dan Dakich, a show host at 107.5 The Fan, said. “Jeff Saturday, God bless you. This is your opportunity, but this is strictly a PR move.”

The Colts say Saturday has consulted for the Colts over the last few years, and visited the Colts training camp in 2022.