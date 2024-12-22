Halftime: Colts big 2nd quarter gives them lead over Titans
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts had the ball four times in the second quarter, and got points on all four drives. They head into halftime with a 24-7 lead over the Titans.
The Colts did not come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. They punted on the first drive and Anthony Richardson threw an interception on their second drive.
But, Richardson and the offense settled in in the second quarter.
On the Colts first touchdown drive, Richardson had it going on the ground. He had a 29 yard run and punched in the touchdown on a five yard run.
On the Colts second touchdown drive, it was a Jonathan Taylor explosive play that got it done. Taylor broke free for a 65 yard touchdown.
Richardson connected with AD Mitchell for 36 yards to fuel a Colts field goal drive.
Then, at the end of the half, Kenny Moore II intercepted Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph. Three plays later, Josh Downs raced into the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown on a screen pass.
The Colts racked up 184 yards on the ground in the first half.
The Colts will receive the ball to start the second half.
First half stats
Anthony Richardson: 5/8, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception
Jonathan Taylor: 15 rushes, 119 yards, touchdown
Richardson: 6 rushes, 56 yards, touchdown
AD Mitchell: 1 reception, 36 yards
Josh Downs: 2 receptions, 30 yards, touchdown