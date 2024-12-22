Halftime: Colts big 2nd quarter gives them lead over Titans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts had the ball four times in the second quarter, and got points on all four drives. They head into halftime with a 24-7 lead over the Titans.

The Colts did not come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. They punted on the first drive and Anthony Richardson threw an interception on their second drive.

But, Richardson and the offense settled in in the second quarter.

On the Colts first touchdown drive, Richardson had it going on the ground. He had a 29 yard run and punched in the touchdown on a five yard run.

On the Colts second touchdown drive, it was a Jonathan Taylor explosive play that got it done. Taylor broke free for a 65 yard touchdown.

Richardson connected with AD Mitchell for 36 yards to fuel a Colts field goal drive.

Then, at the end of the half, Kenny Moore II intercepted Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph. Three plays later, Josh Downs raced into the end zone for a 27 yard touchdown on a screen pass.

The Colts racked up 184 yards on the ground in the first half.

The Colts will receive the ball to start the second half.

First half stats

Anthony Richardson: 5/8, 90 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception

Jonathan Taylor: 15 rushes, 119 yards, touchdown

Richardson: 6 rushes, 56 yards, touchdown

AD Mitchell: 1 reception, 36 yards

Josh Downs: 2 receptions, 30 yards, touchdown