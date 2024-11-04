Halftime: Colts defense gets lone score of first half

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 03: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates an interception during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime with a 7-0 lead against the Vikings.

The Colts defense allowed a lot of yards, but got big plays when they needed them.

Grover Steward strip sacked Sam Darnold, and Kenny Moore II scooped up the ball and returned it for a touchdown. It was the lone touchdown of the first half.

Zaire Franklin intercepted Darnold in the end zone. It was Franklin’s first interception since November of 2021.

When the Vikings were inside the Colts 10 yard line, DeForest Buckner sacked Darnold on second down for a loss of 12 yards. That forced the Vikings to attempt a field goal, which Will Reichard missed.

The Colts had three sacks in the half for a total of 22 lost yards. Stewart had two of the three, and Buckner had the other one.

The Vikings more than doubled the Colts yards (194-92).

Joe Flacco threw for 62 yards, completing six of his 10 pass attempts.

Jonathan Taylor had eight rushes for 31 yards.

Flacco and Taylor had a bad exchange on a handoff on the first drive, which lead to the Vikings recovering the fumble. It was the longest drive the Colts put together in the first half, going for 44 yards.

Kickers did not have a first half to remember. Matt Gay missed a 53 yard field goal. Reichard missed a 31 yard field goal and a 53 yard field goal.

The Vikings will receive the ball to start the second half.