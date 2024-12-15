Halftime: Colts hold six point lead against Broncos

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 15: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with teammates after making an interception against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field At Mile High on December 15, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime leading the Broncos 13-7

The Colts started out the game hot, scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the game. It was a 10 play, 70 yard drive, capped off by a 23 yard Anthony Richardson rushing touchdown.

The Colts followed that up with a 14 play, 52 yard field goal drive to put them up 10-0. They controlled the ball for over 11 minutes in the first quarter.

But, the offense stalled in the second quarter. The Colts did not score on their first three drives, two of which were punts and one that ended on an Anthony Richardson interception.

They were however able to get some positive momentum at the end of the half. Anthony Gould had a 36 yard punt return and the Colts were able to capitalize with a field goal right before halftime.

The Colts also got a turnover on defense, with Zaire Franklin intercepting Bo Nix on the Broncos first drive of the game.

The Broncos scored midway through the second quarter on a Bo Nix touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

Anthony Richardson was efficient on the ground with four rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown, but it was a much different story in the passing game. Richardson completed just five of his 17 pass attempts for 56 yards, an average of just 3.3 yards per attempt.

Jonathan Taylor has been used frequently, with 14 rushes for 53 yards in the first half.

The Broncos will receive the ball first to start the second half.