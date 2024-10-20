Halftime: Colts offense struggling vs. Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 20: Quarterback Anthony Richardson #5 of the Indianapolis Colts runs for a first down against Jordan Poyer #21 of the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime trailing the Dolphins 10-3.

The Colts were put together a good drive in the first quarter, and it ended with a fumble.

The Colts were moving the ball well in their third drive of the game, especially on the ground. Anthony Richardson and Tyler Goodson were breaking off good runs and Trey Sermon was able to pick up a first down as well.

But on second and goal from the 8 yard line, Richardson and Goodson messed up a handoff and Richardson fumbled that ball and the Dolphins recovered.

Anthony Richardson is just 4/13 passing for 61 yards. The incompletions and inaccurate throws have contributed to the Colts lack of offensive flow.

But, the Colts might have been able to get some offensive momentum late in the first half on a field goal drive that started with just 22 seconds left.

Richardson made his best throw of the half on that drive on a 33 yard completion over the middle to Michael Pittman Jr. It was able to set up a Matt Gay field goal as time expired in the first half, giving the Colts some offensive momentum heading into the second half.

Richardson and Alec Pierce completed a deep ball down to the one yard line earlier in the half, but it was called back because of a Colts penalty.

The run game has been more productive, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on 15 rushes for 74 yards.

The Colts defense has been good at preventing points, but has let up a lot of yards. The Dolphins went into halftime with 194 yards.

The run defense has hurt the Colts again, as they allowed 115 yards on the ground in the first 30 minutes.

The Colts were able to end their sack drought though, with Jaylon Carlies getting to Tyler Huntley.

De’Von Achane leads the Dolphins in rushing with 59 yards.

The Dolphins will receive the ball to start the second half.

More Colts coverage

Chuck Pagano’s hilarious answer to which Colt deserves beach vacation

Tony Dungy shares incredible story as Dallas Clark joins Ring of Honor

Colts stars Richardson, Taylor surprise fans at local Dairy Queen

COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF

Tune in at 11 a.m. on WISH-TV on every Colts Sunday for Countdown to Kickoff with News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun, former Colt Ken Dilger, Chuck Pagano, Colts Insider Kevin Bowen, and live hits from the stadium.

The only television postgame show airs right after the game with Anthony Calhoun and former Colt Marlin Jackson.