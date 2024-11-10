Halftime: Colts trail the Bills 20-13

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime losing to the Bills, 20-13.

It was quite the eventful first half, with three turnovers in the first 30 minutes of play.

Joe Flacco threw an interception in the first two Colts drives of the game, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Taron Johnson picked off the veteran quarterback in the first Colts drive of the game and returned it 23 yards for the touchdown.

After Flacco’s second interception, the Colts scored on three straight drives: a field goal, then a touchdown, then a field goal.

Tyler Goodson got the Colts lone touchdown of the first half on a two yard pass from Joe Flacco.

Josh Allen has the one Bills offensive touchdown on a 13 yard rush.

Flacco was 9/14 for 87 yards, a touchdown, and an interception in the first half.

Jonathan Taylor eclipsed 100 yards already, with 16 rushes for 107 yards. He had a 58 yard rush that set up a field goal for the Colts.

Josh Downs is the Colts leading receiver with four catches for 41 yards. He also dropped what could have been a touchdown inside the five yard line.

The Colts will receive the ball to start the second half.