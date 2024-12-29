Halftime: Colts trailing Giants 21-13

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) scores a touchdown ahead of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones (40) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime trailing the Giants 21-13 in a must win game.

The Colts defense continued their streak on the first drive, forcing a Giants punt. The Colts defense has not allowed a touchdown on their first drive all season.

After that, the Giants found a lot of success. Big plays hurt the Colts in the first half. The Giants scored two 30+ yard touchdowns and both of them came on third and long (3rd and 14 and 3rd and 8). The first was a screen pass to Malik Nabers that he took for 31 yards to the house. The second was a pass over the middle to Darius Slayton who broke a tackle and went for a 32 yard touchdown.

They scored on a third straight possession on a five yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Wan’Dale Robinson (on 3rd and Goal). It was Lock’s third touchdown pass of the first half. Nabers had catches of 34 and 19 yards in that drive.

Offensively, the Colts were able to move the ball on the Giants but were not able to finish off drives. They never punted in the first half, but were not effective in the red zone. They kicked field goals with their first two red zone opportunities, but were able to break through right before halftime on a Jonathan Taylor three yard touchdown.

Joe Flacco also threw an interception and Matt Gay missed a 54 yard field goal.

The Giants will receive the ball first to start the second half.

The Colts are still alive in the AFC playoff hunt, but they need a few things to happen. They need to beat the Giants on Sunday and the Jaguars in Week 18. Then, they need the Broncos to lose against the Chiefs in Week 18. Plus, they also need one of or both of the following: the Bengals to beat the Steelers in Week 18 or the Dolphins to win their last two games.

First Half Stats

Colts

Joe Flacco: 14/22, 157 yards, 1 interception

Jonathan Taylor: 18 carries, 56 yards, 1 touchdown

Alec Pierce: 4 receptions, 60 yards

Giants

Drew Lock: 7/8, 153 yards, 3 touchdowns

Tyrone Tracy Jr.: 8 carries, 47 yards

Malik Nabers: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 1 touchdown

