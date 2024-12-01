Halftime: Colts trailing Patriots 16-14

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts scores a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

FOXBOROUGH, Ma. (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime with a two point point deficit to the Patriots.

The Colts defense, while forcing three field goals, did not have a good first half. The Patriots scored on the first four drives of the half and missed a chip shot field goal right before halftime.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw for 169 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The Patriots ran for over 100 yards (124) and had two rushes of over 30 yards, one by Maye and one by Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Colts scored two touchdowns, but Anthony Richardson threw an interception that set the Patriots up for a field goal and punted once.

Richardson completed four of his six passes for 46 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The Colts have found some success on the ground, rushing for 4.4 yards per carry. Jonathan Taylor has nine carries for 37 yards.

Drew Ogletree is the Colts leading receiver with one reception for 22 yards.

The Colts will get the ball to start the second half.