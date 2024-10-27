Halftime: Colts trailing Texans after late Anthony Richardson INT

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime trailing the Texans 17-10.

Anthony Richardson threw an interception on the Colts own 17 yard line with less than 30 seconds left in the half. The Texans took the lead on the next play on a Tank Dell touchdown.

Richardson could not find any consistency in the first half. He completed a 69 yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs, but other than that, he lacked accuracy.

The Colts had some drops and near catches, but Richardson ended the half with only two completions on 15 pass attempts.

Richardson threw for 81 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 36 yards in the first half of his return from injury. The Colts have been good on the ground, averaging 4.6 yards per carry on 10 attempts.

The Colts defense has been much better against the run than in their first matchup against the Texans. Joe Mixon has just 34 yards on 3.4 yards per rush.

As a team, the Colts have allowed 2.9 yards per carry to the Texans.

The Colts will receiver the ball to start the second half.