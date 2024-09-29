Halftime report: Colts dominating Steelers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) runs after a catch with Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Elandon Roberts (50) and cornerback Donte Jackson (26) on defense during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime beating the Steelers 17-3.

The biggest news of the half is that Colts starting quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a hip injury and is out for the game.

It happened on a quarterback run up the middle. Richardson raced for a 16 yard gain, but was hit hard on his hip at the end of the run.

He came out of the game for two plays, before returning.

On the first play after Richardson returned to the game, he ran the ball again. He slid, avoiding a hit, but after the play he grabbed his hip again and went to the sideline.

He then went to the locker room and was later ruled out for the game.

The first Colts drive set set the tone for the half. They scored a touchdown on 8 plays, capped off by a Jonathan Taylor 2 yard touchdown rush.

Richardson completed a 32 yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr. to start the drive on the first play of the game.

The other Colts touchdown drive was nine plays and 86 yards. Joe Flacco, replacing the injured Richardson, threw a four yard touchdown pass to Josh Downs. It was Downs’ first touchdown of the season so far.

Richardson was 3/4 passing for 71 yards before getting injured.

Flacco went 9/14 for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor led the Colts on the ground with 13 carries for 50 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. was excellent in the first half, already eclipsing 100 receiving yards. He went into halftime with five catches for 101 yards.

Defensively, the Colts forced a fumble while the Steelers were in the red zone, keeping them out of the end zone for the entire first half. Nick Cross forced the fumble and Julian Blackmon recovered it.

The Steelers will have the ball first to start the second half.