Halftime report: Colts getting dominated on the ground

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs for a first down as Indianapolis Colts cornerback Samuel Womack III (33) gives chase during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime losing to the Packers 10-0.

Once again, the Colts have not been able to contain the run. The Packers have a whopping 237 yards on the ground heading into halftime.

For reference, the Colts were gashed on the ground by the Texans in Week 1, and the Texans had 213 yards for the entire game.

Josh Jacobs already has over 100 yards for the Packers, picking up 128yards in the first half.

Four other Packers players have double digits on the ground: Jayden Reed (37), Malik Willis (34), Bo Melton (16), and MarShawn Lloyd (13).

The halftime deficit could be worse, as Josh Jacobs fumbled right as he was about to cross the goal line for a touchdown that would have put the Packers up 16-0.

Zaire Franklin forced the fumble and Laiatu Latu recovered it in the end zone.

Anthony Richardson threw an interception in the first half and has completed less than 50% of his passes (four for nine).

The interception was on an overthrown pass intending for Alec Pierce.

The Colts were driving towards the end of the first half, but drops by Michael Pittman Jr. and Adonai Mitchell (which would have been for a first down) ended the drive early.

The Colts will receive the ball to start the second half.