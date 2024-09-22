Halftime report: Colts lead Bears in up and down first half

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime with a 7-0 lead against the Chicago Bears.

After a rough first quarter, both offenses started to settle and started to move the ball in the second quarter, despite the lack of scoring.

Each young quarterback threw an interception in their opponents territory, with Anthony Richardson’s being the most impactful.

He was running outside the pocket on third and goal from the three yard line and tried to throw into double coverage. The ball was picked off by Tremaine Edmunds in the end zone.

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams then threw one on the ensuing possession and it was also on third down. Jaylon Johnson picked off Williams by jumping the route on the sideline.

Johnson’s interception lead to a Colts touchdown. In just three plays, the Colts went 70 yards.

The bulk of the yards came on two plays: a 40 yard pass from Richardson to Kylen Granson, and a 29 yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor.

Richardson completed another deep ball to Alec Pierce in the first half, hitting him down the sideline for a 44 yard gain.

Taylor was effective on the ground in the first half, picking up 58 yards on 10 carries.

Richardson went 5-11 for 117 yards and one interception.

The Colts run defense has been much improved in the first half, allowing just 2.2 yards per carry to the Bears.

The pass defense allowed a few splash plays from the Bears, but was able to prevent the Bears from scoring any points despite allowing 206 passing yards.

The Colts will get the ball first to start the second half.