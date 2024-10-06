Halftime report: Colts trailing Jaguars 13-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime training the Jaguars, 13-10.

Joe Flacco threw for 132 yards in the first half while completing 17 of his 21 passes.

However, he had a critical fumble with less than 30 seconds left in the first half that set up the Jaguars with a chip shot field goal that helped them take the lead heading into halftime.

Josh Downs is the Colts leading receiver so far, picking up six catches for 60 yards.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught the Colts lone touchdown in the first half.

Adonai Mitchell has been more involved this game than he has throughout the season, picking up three catches for 28 yards.

Trey Sermon has gotten more carries in replacement of Jonathan Taylor, but Tyler Goodson has done more with his touches.

Sermon has six carries for 15 yards, while Goodson has three carries for 20 yards. Both have been active in the passing game, with six total catches for 41 yards combined.

The Colts defense allowed an 85 yard touchdown on a pass from Trevor Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. Lawrence has been good through the air as well, picking up 225 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

The Colts have lost nine straight games to the Jaguars in Jacksonville. They’ll look to end that streak in the second half.

The Jaguars will receive the ball first to start the second half.

