Halftime report: Colts trailing Texans 12-7

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts head into halftime with a five point deficit to the Houston Texans.

Anthony Richardson showed flashes of excellence but also showed the inconsistencies that come with his lack of experience in the NFL.

He threw a spectacular deep bomb to Alec Pierce for a 60-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Richardson slipped during his drop back, regained his footing and unleashed an absolute bomb that Pierce caught right as he was running into the end zone.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, the pass travelled 65.3 yards in the air, the third longest completion in the Next Gen Stats era.

But, his inexperience showed late in the second quarter, with Richardson throwing an interception in the red zone. He was trying to hit Kylen Granson across the middle of the field, but the ball sailed high and wide of Granson and into the arms of Texans safety Calen Bullock.

Richardson ended the half with 93 yards passing, a touchdown, and an interception. He completed six of his 12 passes.

He also added 43 yards on the ground on four carries. Richardson’s running ability was on display on a smooth 19-yard run up the middle during the second quarter.

Pierce led the Colts in receiving in the half with two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Taylor was the only Colts running back to get a carry, with 10 rushes for 30 yards.

The Colts defense hit home on three sacks, but other than that, they struggled to contain the Texans explosive offense.

C.J. Stroud found Nico Collins on another deep bomb in Lucas Oil Stadium, this one for 55 yards. That play set up a touchdown pass from Stroud to wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Texans also ran the ball well in the first half, picking up 78 yards on 6.5 yards per carry.

The Colts did get stops when they needed to though, forcing the Texans to kick two long field goals.

