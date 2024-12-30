Heather Lloyd dissects the Colt’s abysmal loss to the Giants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With enthusiasm matched only by a geriatric slug, the Indianapolis Colts shambled onto the field to meet the Giants for an early failure of any new year’s resolutions to make it to the Super Bowl.

The Giants, however, took ten consecutive loses and distilled it into fuel needed to reach the playoff spot, beating the Colts 45-33 Sunday.

Donned in all black, Daybreak Colts contributor Heather Lloyd joined the rest of the Daybreak crew to mourn any playoff hopes.

“We just can’t make this up. In a must-win game to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Colts came out with no energy, no urgency, no passion,” Lloyd said.

Anthony Richardson took a backseat to nurse back and foot pain, so it was up to Joe Flacco to lead the charge on offense.

“Flacco went 26-38 for 330 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions. He wasn’t perfect, but he wasn’t terrible,” Lloyd said.

Even though Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. played well, Lloyd said, the Colts couldn’t muster the strength needed to beat the worst team in the NFL.

“Not enough energy, not enough toughness, this is the story of the 2024 Colts,” Lloyd said.

The Colts defense gave up 300 yards, the quarterback pressed very little pressure, and they had no interceptions. When set up against the Colts, Drew Lock – the third-string QB for the worst team in the NFL – pulled Eli Manning-like numbers for the Giants.

But it’s not over yet, the Colts have one more – albeit meaningless – game left. They face the Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 5, and will probably win it too, Lloyd said.

“Because winning meaningless games and dropping the ball, no pun intended, when it really matters is what this team has done all season long,” Lloyd said.

To wash out the skunk-like stench of failure and a losing mentality, there are going to be tough decisions looming over the new year.