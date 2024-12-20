Join the Colts and Versiti for the 25th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even if you don’t like football, you have the opportunity to team up with the Indianapolis Colts and Versiti on Friday for the 25th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive.

Versiti hopes to welcome more than 1,000 blood donors during the daylong event, potentially saving up to 3,000 Hoosiers who need lifesaving blood.

Donors of all blood types are needed. “Universal” donors, or individuals with Type O- blood, are in high demand because their red blood cells may be given to anyone.

Childcare will be available to donors while they donate. Childcare will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

All donors can take part in on-field activities with their family after they donate. Activities include photos with Santa, holiday trivia, giveaways, snowball fights, photo ops with the Lombardi Trophy, and more. Colts players, Colts Cheerleaders, and mascot Blue will be making appearances throughout the day.

As a special “thank you,” each blood donor will receive a limited-edition football featuring Colts defensive lineman DeForest Buckner and a chance to win to two tickets and sideline passes to the Colts vs. Jaguars game in January.

All Colts Season Ticket Members will receive an autograph photo card after they donate by visiting the Season Ticket Member table on their way out in front of the Colts-branded blood donation bus.

The 25th annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive is 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. Free parking will be available in stadium lots.

Walk-ins are welcome! To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/bleedblue.