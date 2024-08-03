Here’s the people Dwight Freeney thanked in his speech

Dwight Freeney stands next to a piece of artwork of himself after being announced at the enshrinement ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — Dwight Freeney walked smoothly across the stage with a beaming smile on his face, wearing his brand new gold jacket that he received the night before. To his left was his bronze bust for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He turned around and gave Colts owner Jim Irsay a handshake, who was wheeled up to Freeney in his wheelchair. Freeney chose Irsay to be his presenter at his enshrinement.

Then, he began his speech. It was a long list of saying thank you to everyone who helped him get to that moment, being enshrined in the most exclusive club of football players.

First was Irsay. Freeney thanked him, calling him the best owner in the NFL.

Next was the to Hall of Fame, for the incredible honor to be part of this class.

Then came his family.

Freeney thanked his dad, who was his first coach. His dad got him into sports and pushed him to be all that he could be.

He thanked his mom, for being to all of his games since high school.

He thanked his older brother, saying “boy did we used to get after it.”

Next, he moved to his wife, who he thanked for making the post-football part of his life so much easier.

Then he thanked his two daughters. He said he sometimes thinks he could come out of retirement and play again but is quickly humbled when he can’t even catch his three-year-old daughter running down the hallway with the TV remote.

“I went from chasing quarterbacks in the league to pulling hamstrings chasing my kids,” Freeney said. “But you know what, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

After thanking each person in his family, Freeney said “I love you,” except for his daughters, in which he said “daddy loves you.”

He thanked his high school coach Jack Cochran for showing him what it meant to be a champion, when they won state in his senior year. He thanked his college coach Paul Pasqualoni for toughening him up and teaching him to be a student of the game.

He made a special thank you to William Hicks, who trained him throughout his college and professional career.

For Bruce Arians, who was his head coach with the Cardinals and interim head coach with the Colts in 2012, he thanked Arians for giving him a call when he was on the golf course and got him to sign with the Cardinals.

There was a laundry list of people Freeney thanked with the Colts.

First was former Colts general manager Bill Polian for taking a chance on him.

For Tony Dungy, he thanked him for teaching him how to carry himself.

He thanked his defensive teammates, saying without them, “there would be no me.”

He singled out his hall of fame teammates, who were all on the stage with him to help him celebrate. For Peyton Manning, he thanked him for teaching him about preparation. He thanked Marvin Harrison for showing him how to take practice seriously and use it as a time to master his craft. For Edgerrin James, he thanked him for being his pregame roommate, even though he wouldn’t let Freeney change the thermostat to anything above 59 degrees.

Freeney specifically mentioned Robert Mathis and Reggie Wayne, saying that they will get into the Hall of Fame as well.

He took time to thank the Colts fans for making each game memorable and for being the best fans in the league.

When he was a kid, Freeney said he used to run to his TV each Sunday to watch legendary pass rushers like Lawrence Taylor dominate. He thanked them, saying he’s honored and humbled to join them on the team of Hall of Famers.

His last thank you was to the game of football, saying he always thought that the game of football made him an artist and that the field was his canvas.

On his canvas, he racked up 125.5 sacks, got Super Bowl ring, and will now forever be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.