Here’s how Anthony Richardson played in the last preseason game

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson got off to a hot start in the Colts final preseason game of the year.

He looked impressive in the first drive, going 7/8 for 65 yards and a touchdown.

After that, it was much uglier.

He threw a pick six in the second drive of the game. The next three that he played in all resulted in punts, and two of them were three and outs.

It was the whole Anthony Richardson experience, with some darts thrown across the middle and also some mistakes, showing his inexperience.

He completed a couple nice passes to Alec Pierce in the first drive, one across the middle of the field and the other on a quick pass on third down to counter a Bengals blitz.

The Colts mixed in some no huddle in the first drive, which seemed to benefit Richardson and the rest of the offense.

The drive was capped off with an Adonai Mitchell catch and run for a nine yard touchdown.

The pick six looked to be a miscommunication between Richardson and tight end Kylen Granson. Granson cut towards the outside, and Richardson threw the ball towards the inside of the field. The ball ended up going right into the hands of Jordan Battle for the Bengals, and he walked into the end zone for an easy score.

Richardson and the Colts offense got into third and long on each of the next two drives. Both drives ended on incompletions to Mitchell, who was covered well on both of them.

The start of Richardson’s final drive started well, with a 21 yard pass over the middle of the field to Granson on a good throw from Richardson.

Then, some of Richardson’s inexperience showed. He was stripped of the ball on second down while moving outside the pocket. Quenton Nelson recovered the ball for the Colts.

Then on third down, Richardson tried to scramble for the first down and was tackled in open space.

That drive also resulted in a punt.

Overall, Richardson played in five drives, going 8/14 for 86 yards. He threw one touchdown and one interception.

The Bengals did not play any of their starters in the game.

Richardson played in the first preseason game against the Broncos. He completed 2/4 of his passes, and both drives ended in punts.

This story will be updated.