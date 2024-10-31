Here’s how Colts’ Ryan Kelly is dealing with another QB change

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Ryan Kelly #78 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on in the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — Colts head coach Shane Steichen officially announced on Wednesday that Joe Flacco would replace Anthony Richardson as the Colts starting quarterback moving forward.

For the nine year Colts veteran Ryan Kelly, Joe Flacco is the 12th starting quarterback that he has been with in his time in indianapolis.

He was asked if the rotating door of quarterbacks was frustrating to him.

“I’d be lying to you if I said no,” Kelly said. “It’s 12 guys. I can name them all. I’m good friends with all of them.”

The Colts 12 starting quarterbacks since Kelly’s rookie year are:

Andrew Luck

Scott Tolzien

Jacoby Brissett

Brain Hoyer

Phillip Rivers

Carson Wentz

Matt Ryan

Sam Ehlinger

Nick Foles

Anthony Richardson

Gardner Minshew II

Joe Flacco

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say I’d like to have a guy from the first time I walk in the door to the last time I left, but that’s not reality right now,” Kelly said.

Kelly said that he was a little surprised by the decision to make the change. Steichen gave him a call to let him know before, which was different than how other Colts players learned about the change.

Michael Pittman Jr. found out on social media, and Zaire Franklin found out on his phone as well.

Kelly said that it is always tough when there is a change made in the middle of the season. He feels for both Flacco and Richardson, and said it puts both of them in a weird position.

DeForest Buckner said he was surprised by the change as well, and he obviously did not expect it.

Buckner let Richardson know that the guys all have his back and they’re here for him. He told Richardson to use the moment as a growth experience, and to not let it define him as a player or a person.

“I know that this organization is not giving up on him,” Buckner said. “That’s one thing I do know. The guys in that locker room aren’t giving up on him either.”

Joe Flacco and the Colts will play against the Vikings on Sunday in Minnesota at 8:20 p.m.

