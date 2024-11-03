Here’s how confident Chuck Pagano is in Joe Flacco

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts made a change with their starting quarterback this week, making Joe Flacco their starter moving forward.

Flacco, the 17 year NFL veteran, has played well for the Colts this season. He started two games when Anthony Richardson was injured, and the Colts went 1-1 in those games.

Former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has all the confidence in the world in Flacco at the helm.

“It’s 10 out of 10, man,” Pagano said.

Flacco has thrown for 716 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception in four games played for the Colts this season.

His completion percentage has been significantly better than Anthony Richardson’s, which is something Pagano referenced.

Flacco has a 65.7% completion rate compared to Richardson’s 44.4%.

Pagano also mentioned that Flacco has been significantly better on third down than Richardson, which he said would be huge against the Vikings.

As for Richardson, Pagano said that there is a development problem with quarterbacks in the NFL.

“There is no patience,” Pagano said. “You don’t have time anymore.”

He said the expectations for the young guys are so high and everyone is in a win now mentality.

He mentioned Colts general manager Chris Ballard’s comments when the Colts drafted Richardson, when he said that there would be ups and downs and they have to be patient. Pagano said to throw that out the window.

Joe Flacco and the Colts take on the Vikings in primetime on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. in Minnesota.

