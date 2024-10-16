Here’s what Anthony Richardson has focused on while injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anthony Richardson has missed the last two Colts games with an oblique injury.

While he has not been able to be on the field, he has still been finding ways to improve and develop as a young quarterback.

That would be watching Joe Flacco.

“I watched Joe, the way he prepared last week,” Richardson said. “He did a great job. I watched him during the game and how calm he is. It’s just a blessing to see that. So it just lets me know I got to do the same thing.”

Richardson mentioned that he has been focusing on mastering his routine while he has been working to get back on the field.

Flacco played his first NFL game when Richardson was just six years old, so he has been quite a bit of NFL wisdom to pass to Richardson.

Richardson’s playstyle involves a lot of mobility and running with the ball. He explained his mentality as far as his playstyle when he returns from injury.

“You just got to be smart,” Richardson said. “Of course, with injuries you’re always liable to re-damage and get injured again. But sometimes you got to be like, ‘I don’t care,’ because sometimes the team needs you out there. Like I said, if you’re able to do it without any major setbacks, then why not try to do it?”

Richardson drew some criticism for not being available for the game on Sunday against the Titans after practicing all three days leading up to the game, including being a full participant at practice on Thursday.

He said if he can fight through stuff and manage it, he would be able to play at less than 100%.

Richardson was a full participant at practice on Wednesday, and Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that he thinks that Richardson will be back on Sunday against the Dolphins.

The Colts and Dolphins are set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

