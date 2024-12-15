Here’s what Chuck Pagano thinks about the altitude in Denver

Here’s what Chuck Pagano thinks about the altitude in Denver

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts play in their biggest game of the season so far on Sunday, taking on the Broncos in Denver.

The Colts are currently two games behind the Broncos for the last wild card spot in the AFC. With a win, the Colts would close the gap and own the tiebreaker over the Broncos with three games left to play.

With the game in Denver, the altitude could play a factor. However, former Colts head coach Chuck Pagano dismissed that.

“Let’s not make it more than it is,” Pagano said.

Pagano is from Colorado, and doesn’t think that the altitude will make a difference in the game.

“It takes a little acclimation,” Pagano said. “One or two series, you’re going to start to get used to that.”

He also added a story of what he did to prepare for the altitude when he was a coach.

“All this other nonsense about these altitude chambers, one time I drank so much beet juice, you don’t even want to know what the outcome was,” Pagano said. “I thought I was going to have to check myself in to the emergency room.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said that they prepare the same they always do.

“It might take a little bit to get acclimated, but most of the guys handle it pretty good,” Steichen said.

The Colts and Broncos kick off at 4:25 p.m. from Empower Field at Mile High.

