Here’s what Edgerrin James had to say about this Colts team

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Colts Hall of Fame running back Edgerrin James made the trip back to the Indianapolis area to check out the Colts joint practice with the Arizona Cardinals.

News 8 sports reporter Angela Moryan caught up with James at practice.

The Hall of Famer thinks that this Colts team is trending in the right direction.

“This is an exciting time and I think as Colts fans, you got to really be looking at this thing like something special is brewing and this organization knows how to put something together and you see it happening,” James said.

James is looking forward to the dual threat capabilities that Anthony Richardson possesses. He thinks that, plus the young receiving core that the Colts have, is going to be tough for defenses to stop.

He also thinks the defense is going to do some exciting things, and he likes the way that group was put together.

“This team is going to surprise a lot of people because I don’t really see too many weak points besides the experience of playing together,” James said.

James made the trip to Canton, Ohio a few weeks ago to support his former teammate Dwight Freeney’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Freeney was his roommate the night before each game, so it was great for James to see someone he spent so much time with get enshrined with all the greats.

“The way the Colts actually do things, they do it first class. So when you go to the Hall of Fame, we really have a good time because they make sure that that moment is special for the person that’s going in and for the guys that are coming back,” James said.

The Colts will play their last preseason game on Thursday in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They kick off the regular season on September 8 against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.