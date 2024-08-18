Here’s what Jim Irsay had to say about Shane Steichen

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to the fans before of an preseason NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts owner Jim Irsay was interviewed on the TV broadcast of the Colts preseason game against the Cardinals, and had high praise for Colts second year head coach Shane Steichen.

“I really think that we really hit the jackpot with him,” Irsay said. “He’s just an outstanding football mind who demands excellence. But, the players just love and respect him it’s going to be interesting as time unravels to see what he can do.”

Irsay even went as far to compare him to one of the NFL’s great head coaches.

“It’s remarkable and I don’t know why, I’m not trying to put too much pressure on him, but Don Shula’s name kind of rings a bell with him a little bit,” Irsay said. “He’s so intense and attention to detail as well.”

Steichen helped lead the Colts to a 9-8 record in his first year and was in contention to win the AFC South in the final week of the season.

“I can’t tell you how I excellent I believe that he’s going to be in this league,” Irsay said.

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson only played two snaps with star running back Jonathan Taylor last season. Now, they are both healthy and looking to be one of the most dynamic backfield pairings in the league.

“It’s really exciting,” Irsay said. “You know the speed factor, how important that is. I don’t know if you’ve seen a combination like this before.”

Irsay is also extremely excited about their first round draft pick this year, defensive end Laiatu Latu.

“I’ve got to know him well and it’s just so exciting to see a guy like that who I believe plays the run, plays the pass equally strong and is just a playmaker,” Irsay said. “I can see a guy like this eventually having (a) 15 sack season. I really can. And what a great young man he is too, which is so exciting his enthusiasm and everything.”

The Colts open their regular season at home against the Houston Texans on September 8.