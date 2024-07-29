Here’s who Reggie Wayne is most excited about at training camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — The Colts have a lot of wide receivers to be excited about this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. just signed an extension over the offseason, rookie Adonai Mitchell has been impressive so far in training camp, and Josh Down is looking to build off an already promising start to his career.

But Reggie Wayne is excited for what he’ll see from someone else in camp.

“The excitement that I’m feeling for Alec (Pierce) right now at this camp is like no other,” Wayne said.

Wayne said that Pierce hasn’t necessarily had to compete for his roles in the offense yet in his career. Pierce was given the third receiver slot after he was drafted by the Colts and last year he was given the second receiver chair, Wayne explained.

Now, Pierce has other receivers pushing him at camp for his slot in the depth chart.

“We got to see the Alec (Pierce) that we expect to see. a guy that comes in and continues to be a professional,” Wayne said. “Comes in and makes plays. The guy’s really never really hit his stride and I think this is his time.”

Mitchell is the main competition that Pierce has for his role in the wide receiver room. As for Mitchell, Wayne wants to see growth at training camp. Wayne said when Mitchell is given the opportunity, he can make big plays.

Wayne also praised his intelligence and competition level, describing Mitchell as an alpha.

“I need all the dogs I can get,” Wayne said.

As for the battle between the two receivers, he said he just wants to see them come in and compete. He said they’ll both end up getting action, and he’s not worried about that.

As for the top receiver in the room, Wayne wants to see more leadership from Pittman Jr. He wants him to strive to become a captain on the team.

“Let’s get a ‘C’ on our chest,” Wayne said about Pittman Jr. “I ain’t never seen somebody making $25 million and they ain’t captain.’

He said he knows that Pittman Jr. can play, and now he wants him to elevate his game to “a whole different stratosphere.”

The Colts training camp practice will resume on Tuesday, which will also be the first day with full pads on. Practice is from 10-11:15 a.m.