‘He’s blueish in color:’ Listen to 911 call made after Colts owner Irsay found unresponsive

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — News 8 is sharing the 911 phone call made by an Indianapolis Colts employee in the early morning hours of Dec. 8 when team owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive in bed at his home in Carmel.

Irsay, 64, was cold to the touch and gasping for air, according to documents provided by the Carmel Police Department.

In the phone call with Hamilton County dispatchers, Colts chief operating officer, Pete Ward, said, “We have a gentleman that is unresponsive. He’s breathing. He’s blueish in color, and we believe that he may be having congestive heart failure.”

First responders were sent to Irsay’s home on West 116th Street at 4:30 a.m., according to a police incident report.

Irsay’s longtime employee said on the call he was on the way to the house in Carmel, and someone was at home with Irsay at the time.

On the phone call, Ward arrived at the house and told the dispatcher Irsay “was breathing, somewhat snoring, and his oxygen saturation number is 71.”

First responders arrived at the home shortly after, and the call with dispatch ended.

News 8 reported in early January that Irsay was being treated for a “severe respiratory illness.” After news of Irsay’s medical emergency became public, the Colts confirmed the owner was still being treated.