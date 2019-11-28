Hilton out for Colts-Titans game after injury ‘setback’

Indianapolis Colts’ T.Y. Hilton signs autographs before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will not play against the Tennessee Titans due to setback with a calf injury he suffered last month, the team said Thursday.

Hilton was ruled out for the Sunday game and will now be considered week-to-week after what general manager Chris Ballard called a setback with the injury. The initial injury happened during a non-contact portion of an Oct. 30 practice, the team said.

After the injury, Hilton sat out games against the Steelers, Dolphins and Jaguars, then returned to play against the Texans last week.

Zach Pascal, Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson and Ashton Dulin will be in the wide receiver position in Sunday’s game. And there’s a chance that Parris Campbell, who was limited in Wednesday’s practice due to a fractured right hand, could be back on the field Sunday, the team said.