‘Hot Rod’ Blankenship stands out in Colts game against Bears

by: Katie Wisely
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One player stood out in Sunday’s Colts game against the bears, Rod Blankenship. He helped seal the big road win in Chicago. The crowd seemed to love ‘Hot Rod,’ which has now become his new name.

Social media seemed to love ‘Hot Rod’ and his new position as rookie kicker, after taking over for Adam Vinatieri. Fans were using the hashtag, #RespecttheSpecs.

The Georgia native had a great game. Blankenship took the field multiple times against the previous undefeated Bears. Fans can be heard cheering for ‘Hot Rod’ in video from the Colts twitter page. He is smiling as he runs off the field and into the locker room.

Blankenship was 4 of 4 on field goals during Sunday’s game. He is 12 out of 14 on goals this season and 9 of 9 on extra points.

The Colts take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

