How did Anthony Richardson perform in the first preseason game?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) passes against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Westfield, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson played the first two drives for the Colts in their first preseason game of the season.

Both drives resulted in punts and only mustered one first down.

The first drive of the game was a three and out. Richardson threw two incompletions, with those being on second and third down.

On second down, they failed to pick up a blitz and Richardson had to quickly throw the ball away. On third down, Richardson had plenty of time in the pocket, but threw an incompletion that was broken up.

The first play of Richardson’s second drive was a 19 yard pass to Mo Allie-Cox. Richardson made a nice throw to Allie-Cox, and after a missed initial tackle he was able to pick up some yards after the catch.

After that play though, the drive stalled. Richardson scrambled for one yard on first down. An inside run from Jonathan Taylor picked up two yards on second down, which set up third and long. Richardson completed a pass to tight end Kylen Granson on third down, but the pass was slightly behind him and he was tackled a yard short of a first down.

Richardson was pulled after those two drives. He finished the day going 2/4 for 25 yards and one yard rushing.

This story will be updated.