Indianapolis Colts

How did Sam Ehlinger and Matt Ryan respond to the Colts’ surprising QB change?

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) walk onto the field for warmups at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Matt Ryan, the person, was once again leading by example on Wednesday, just over 48 hours removed from receiving the toughest news of his decorated 15-year NFL career.

For the first time in his football life, Ryan heads to the bench on Sunday as the 3-3-1 Indianapolis Colts meet the 3-4 Commanders in a Week 8 battle between former backup quarterbacks. Unlike Ryan, the only reason Commanders’ Quarterback Taylor Heinicke is playing is because of former Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz’s broken finger on his throwing hand.

In Indianapolis, Ryan’s grade-2 shoulder separation suffered during the 19-10 loss to the Titans on Sunday would have potentially left the ironman under center as a game-time decision against Washington. After all, Ryan has missed a total of three starts over a decade and a half in the pros.

But Ryan’s bosses had no interest in waiting on the report from team doctors. The decision was made late Sunday night following a phone call between Colts owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard, and head coach Frank Reich.

After committing a league-high 11 turnovers through seven weeks, Ryan was done in Indianapolis as the starter, with second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger promoted to the starting spot for the remainder of the season.

On Wednesday, Ryan could have easily bowed out of his weekly locker room media availability but true to form faced questions regarding his uncertain status for the remainder of the 2022 season.

“I mean, individually and personally disappointed,” Ryan said. “As a player, as a competitor, you want to be out there and want to go. It’s a part of the deal in this league – you’ve got to produce and you’ve got to go out there and play. Frustrated that we weren’t able to do that in the first seven games, but you move forward. Life in this league is week-to-week and the production has to be there. Obviously disappointed personally, but here for the team.”

Ryan later quickly pledged support to Ehlinger, who will throw his first NFL pass this Sunday against Washington.

“I love Sam,” Ryan said. “He’s been awesome from the minute I got here. I just told him, ‘Any way I can help, you let me know.’ As a player, you have to go out there and cut it loose and go play your game. It’s different – everybody’s individual game is different. So go play yours. He’ll do a good job for us.”

When asked whether he would ask for a trade ahead of next week’s trade deadline, Ryan declined to hint at that possibility.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Ryan said. “Honestly, it’s been two days. I’ve been trying to rehab my shoulder and make sure I’m getting right there. But right now, obviously, my job this week is to help support Sam and then get my shoulder right and help him in any way that I can.”

The final statement from Ryan on Wednesday reflected on the bigger picture of the Colts’ experiment that appears to be over after just seven games. How did this plan, hatched over six months ago, and built upon each day since, fold in under two months of regular season play?

“I thought coming into it, I thought we had enough,” Ryan said. “You just don’t know how things are going to shake out. Nobody has a crystal ball. Obviously, it hasn’t been the level of production we all would’ve wanted. I would have liked to play a lot better too. We’re still seven games into it and there’s a long way to go. But I appreciate everybody taking ownership and I’ve tried to do that myself as well.”

That reads like a player reflecting on locker clean-out day following the end of the season, not the week before Halloween.

A few lockers down from Ryan, Ehlinger then met with the media and shared an energetic tone that even Reich hasn’t been able to muster during his two press conferences this week.

“I’m excited,” Ehlinger said. “I think, as I’ve told you guys, I’m always preparing to be the starter. Regardless of when that opportunity was going to come, I was going to be ready and do what I could to be prepared. That’s alleviated a lot of the stress. I can’t imagine if I weren’t preparing the way that I was and it was like, ‘Hey, you’re up.’ That’s the thing about this business. Staying on top of it, obviously, there’s a lot of excitement for the opportunity, and just going to take it one day at a time.”

Ehlinger shared that he was going through his normal Monday workout routine at the Colts Complex before being summoned to Coach Reich’s office. There, Reich laid out the plan for Ehlinger to become the starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. From there Ehlinger walked into the first meetings of the week as the Colts’ new starter.

“I was just excited,” Ehlinger said. “I’ve learned in this league, as I’ve told you guys, you can never be surprised. There’s so much stuff that can happen on a week-to-week basis, it’s a week-to-week league and I was just excited for the opportunity.”

As for Ehlinger’s vision for Sunday? The 24-year-old admitted it’s nearly impossible to predict.

“Play the position, take care of the ball but obviously, play my game,” Ehlinger said. “I think that there’s an element to where the league’s transitioning to more mobile quarterbacks and I think I am able to offer that. So, just being smart with the football, taking completions, getting the ball in playmakers’ hands. We have a lot of good players and even in the run game, give the ball to JT (Jonathan Taylor), Nyheim (Hines), Deon (Jackson). Let those guys work. Parris (Campbell) is playing great, Pitt’s (Michael Pittman Jr.) playing great, Alec (Pierce) is playing great. Get the ball in their hands, and let them be the stars.”

As the Colts begin their search for a young star quarterback, Ehlinger knows he has a talented supporting cast that few first-time starters in this league at quarterback are gifted. We’ll see if the kid from Texas can run with it.