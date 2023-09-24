How getting first-team reps at practice will benefit Gardner Minshew on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time this regular season, Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will not see any action in a game.

That’s because he has been ruled out of Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens due to a concussion he got during last weekend’s contest against the Houston Texans. He is still not out of concussion protocol.

As a result, Gardner Minshew will get the start at quarterback for the first time this regular season.

“He’s (Minshew) just a genuine guy, a leader, and he just loves ball,” said Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. “When you get guys like that, I mean you could play with anybody. He just loves it. Every single time he’s in there, he’s juiced up and he’s ready to play.”

This past week, Minshew took part in first-team reps at practice, something he is hoping will benefit him this weekend.

“You just get a little tighter with the communication with the guys, get a little more reps, time on task,” said Minshew. “But you know, I feel really good about how the coaching staff prepares us and always feel ready to go.”

Minshew’s teammates are all confident in what the quarterback will be able to do Sunday.

“I just think Gardner (Minshew II) just loves ball,” said Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin. “I think he just loves the guys. I mean, he’s the type of guy who could sit in the cafeteria and talk about schemes and offensive philosophy for hours. He’s just that type of dude. Obviously, we know he approaches his work with full seriousness and competitiveness. You know he was preparing for a moment like this too. We know he’s going to go out there ready to go.”

Last week, Minshew came into the game for Richardson, who left in the second quarter, and finished 19-of-23 for 171 yards and one touchdown.

“Gardner (Minshew II) is just a competitor, you know what I mean?,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “He’s competing each and every day and he prepares like he’s a starter every day. There was no doubt that I knew that he was going to go out there and handle his business and play well for us when he stepped in when Anthony (Richardson) went down.”

Minshew has watched the tape from last week and is hoping to play even better than he did down at NRG Stadium.

“I think you take the things that you did well the week before and try to clean up the things that you need to fix,” said Minshew. “I know we had some pre-snap errors that we can clean up, a few things like that and just to continue to build and continue to get sharper.”

The Colts and Ravens will kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday inside M&T Bank Stadium.