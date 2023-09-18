How one player provided a much-needed spark for the Colts running game

HOUSTON (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts picked up their first win of the season on Sunday when they beat the Houston Texans 31-20 inside NRG Stadium.

A key difference this week compared to week one’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was the performance of the Colts’ running game.

Last week against the Jaguars, Indianapolis had only 65 total rushing yards, 40 of which belonged to quarterback Anthony Richardson.

This Sunday against the Texans, Indianapolis nearly doubled that, finishing with 126 rushing yards.

“Once you establish the running game, it opens up a whole lot of possibilities,” Colts tight end Kylen Granson said.

Running back Zack Moss was a big difference-maker for the Colts run game on Sunday.

“We could just hand it off to Zack and he’s just going to have a field day,” Granson said. “It makes our job easy because it’s like, ‘let’s hand it to him twice, first down. Hand it to him two more times, touchdown.’”

In his first game back since breaking his arm during training camp, he had 88 yards on the ground along with a rushing touchdown. Moss also hauled in four receptions for 19 yards.

“It felt good,” Moss said. “Coming from the broken forearm, to battling back from that, and missing training camp and all that type of stuff, so it felt good just to get back out there with the guys and go to work.”

In his last two performances against Houston, Moss has found success. He had 114 yards on the ground, along with a rushing touchdown during the Colts’ game against the Texans during the 2022 season finale. And on Sunday, he almost hit the 100-yard mark again.

“Everyone else just does their job and allows me to do my job,” Moss said.

Moss will hope to have another solid outing next weekend when the Colts hit the road and play the Baltimore Ravens (2-0). Kickoff next Sunday is set for 1 p.m. EDT.

—

For more updates on the Colts all season, follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.