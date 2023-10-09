How the Colts backfield can get ‘really scary’ for opponents

Running back Zack Moss #21 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after rushing for a first half touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023, in Baltimore. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Heading into Sunday, the big topic of conversation with Indianapolis Colts fans revolved around running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor signed a contract extension with the team on Saturday, and was slated to play for the first time this season when the Colts faced the Titans on Sunday afternoon.

The running back did see some action, finishing the game with 6 carries for 18 yards. He also had a reception for 16 yards.

“It’s great to have him back,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “Like I said, the home run ability that he brings to us as we keep going, and next week obviously practicing, and getting him going a little more, it’ll be good.”

While Taylor was easing his way back to game action, it was his fellow running back who lit up the stat sheet against the Titans.

Running back Zack Moss was massive for the Colts offense on Sunday. He finished with a career-high 165 rushing yards on 23 carries. Two of those carries were rushing touchdowns.

After the game, Steichen said Moss “ran hard.”

“He had good vision,” Steichen said. “He popped a few, obviously that third-and-one there, kind of a zero-plug look, and he popped it for 50-plus, and then obviously that third down backed up. Great job by the defense getting that stop on fourth down. That was huge, and then to get that 15-play drive, but that third down he caught out of the backfield, go down the sideline to get some momentum there was huge. But just resilient, running tough, taking care of the football, making big plays for us.”

Even Taylor noticed how impressive Moss has been so far this season for the Colts, and with the backfield adding Taylor back to the mix, other teams’ defenses may need to worry when they go against this Colts offense.

“I think it can get really scary,” Taylor said. “I mean, and I think you guys got a taste – actually, not even today you guys got a taste, you guys have been getting a taste the past few weeks with Zack (Moss). Now, it’s on me in order to continue to do my part and continue to help this team. That’s what I’m going to do, every single day – grind inch by inch and we’ll get there.”

The Colts (3-2) face the Jaguars (3-2) in Jacksonville at 1 p.m. next Sunday. Both teams enter the matchup tied atop the AFC South standings.