Indianapolis Colts

Igwebuike’s late TD, 2-point stop lead Lions past Colts 27-26

Godwin Igwebuike #35 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on Aug. 20, 2022 in Indianapolis. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Godwin Igwebuike’s tiebreaking 2-yard run with 4:03 left led the Detroit Lions to a 27-26 preseason victory Saturday at Indianapolis.

The Colts could have won it with a 2-point conversion but Jack Coan’s pass fell incomplete with 38 seconds left.

Detroit quarterbacks David Blough and Tim Boyle split the snaps as Jared Goff took the day off following two joint practices against the Colts earlier this week.

Blough and Boyle each threw a TD pass. Coan, an undrafted rookie, closed it out with the 26-yard scoring pass to Samson Nacua but couldn’t convert on Indy’s final play.