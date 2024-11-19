Colts to celebrate Indiana Nights at Sunday game vs. Lions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will celebrate their Indiana Nights theme at their home game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team will wear special Indiana Nights alternate uniforms, inspired by the blue and black hues of the Indiana night sky. This uniform debuted last season and will continue to be featured for select games in future seasons.

In addition to the uniform, several gameday elements will highlight the Indiana Nights theme:

Actor, comedian, and Indianapolis native Mike Epps will strike the anvil before the game.

Colts cheerleaders will wear Indiana Nights-themed uniforms.

The first 20,000 fans will receive Indiana Nights-themed playing cards.

Limited edition Indiana Nights cups will be available at concession stands.

Themed photo opportunities will be set up around American Family Insurance Touchdown Town and the stadium concourse, including the return of the Indiana Nights helmet sculpture, created by local artist Koda Witsken of Hue Murals.

The celebration will be part of a broader initiative, with various civic and business partners lighting up the downtown area in Colts blue in the days leading up to the game, including at the AES Building, the Indianapolis Artsgarden, Monument Circle, and the Indianapolis International Airport.

Indiana Nights merchandise is available at the Colts’ official online store and at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday.