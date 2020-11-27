Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts buying up parking lots near stadium

by: Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts are on a property-buying spree around Lucas Oil Stadium to control more of its game day parking.

The Colts have spent at least $6.3 million in recent months to buy about 9 acres of land that is mostly vacant and used for parking by other companies since the stadium opened in 2008, the Indianapolis Business Journal reports.

Colts executive Pete Ward said it was important for the team to control parking near the downtown stadium, especially for fans tailgating.

Ward says the team doesn’t have plans to redevelop any of the land.

