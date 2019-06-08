Indianapolis Colts host All Pro Dad event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts hosted a special event on Saturday morning as kids from across the state spent quality time with their father figures.

The All Pro Dad nationwide initiative made its way to the Colts Complex.

WISH-TV was a proud sponsor of the event, and Sports Director Anthony Calhoun emceed the event. Over 500 kids and parents took part in the fun.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich and former Colt Joe Reitz encouraged fathers to invest time in their children and family life.

“It’s huge to have coach Reich out here and Chris Ballard as well the General Manager of the Colts. It’s an exciting event, it’s a sellout crowd of dads and kids, mentors and father figures from all across Indiana. We’re just having a great time. This is actually our 106th NFL college event that we’ve had across the country,” said Mark Merrill, president of Family First All Pro Dad.

There are more than 14,000 children in Indiana’s foster care system.

For more information on how you can help, click here.