‘There’s still a chance’: Colts contributor weighs in on playoff probabilities after loss to Broncos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts may have doomed their own playoff chances after mile-high mistakes made during Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

WISH-TV Colts Contributor Heather Lloyd joined anchor Scott Sander and Daybreak meteorologists Tara Hastings and Marcus Bailey on Monday to not only mourn Sunday’s 31 – 13 loss but mourning a probable end to any post season hopes.

‘Colts knew how important this game was’

Lloyd says the team entered Week 15 coming off a bye, giving them two weeks to prepare. “They talked about (the game) all week,” she said. “The Colts knew how important this was.”

Lloyd says the Colts entered the first quarter ready to dominate, but the energy soured after Anthony Richardson’s accuracy turned in the second quarter. They went into halftime 13 – 7, but they wouldn’t stay ahead for long.

Jonathan Taylor drops the ball – literally

The downhill death spiral began in the third quarter. Jonathan Taylor’s mad 40-yard dash into the end zone for a touchdown excited many – until it didn’t, and he dropped the ball just before crossing the goal line.

“We see this happen in college sometimes – and even in the NFL with rookie players,” Lloyd said. “They start to showboat before they’re actually over the line. The fact that this was a star veteran player and team captain just makes it all the more shocking.”

Lloyd speculated if Taylor just dropped the ball or if he began his celebrations early, but said all the Colts star could say after the incident was “it can’t happen.”

“But it did,” Lloyd said with a frown. “And the Colts now sit at 6-8 for the season.”

“Not only did it happen, but the Colts never really recovered from it,” Marcus Bailey chimed in.

“It was absolutely the turning point of the game,” she agreed. “After that, the broncos had a field goal, a 60-yard punt return, and a touchdown. What did the colts have? They had this.”

Fourth quarter: All trick, no treat

“Down by four points early in the fourth quarter, Richardson laterals to rookie AD Mitchell, who (shockingly) catches it – and tosses it back – but the ball never gets back to Richardson because it’s intercepted and run in for a touchdown,” Lloyd said. “I always say too cute on these trick plays – but this one just wasn’t cute at all. It was unnecessary and way too risky – which was confirmed when it blew up in their face.”

After that, another Richardson interception, a Broncos field goal, and another touchdown brought us to the sad 13 – 31 conclusion.

“I still can’t wrap my head around the turn of events that brought this on, but there’s a part of me that feels like this is symptomatic of what we’ve seen all season from this team – which is a general lack of focus and discipline. But to see it in the biggest game of the year (and with their playoff hopes on the line) is just really disappointing,” Lloyd said.

Best defense of the season?

“Sadly for them, the Colts defense probably had their best performance of the season on Sunday,” Tara Hastings reflected with Lloyd.

“They did!” Lloyd said. “And no matter how ugly things got, they just kept going out there and making plays.”

The Colts defense held the Broncos to 72 yards rushing, 130 yards passing, and came up with 3 turnovers.

These are great numbers, Lloyd says, but frustration lies in the fact that Colts are entering Week 16 and the only complete game they’ve played was against the Jets.

“They just can’t seem to get everything clicking at the same time,” Lloyd said. “And it’s now December and this is when you’re supposed to be playing your best football.”

Playoff probabilities

Sander says the oddsmakers put the Colts at a 30% chance of making the playoffs before the loss in Denver. “Now, the odds are truly long…” he said.

But Lloyd says the Colts may still have a chance.

“It’s right around 7%, but there is a chance,” she said. “They’re just going to need a bunch of different things to go their way – starting with winning the next three games. The good news is that they play the Titans, the Giants, and the Jaguars, three teams with losing records.

“So, start by beating some bad teams, then pray, write to Santa, and pull out all your lucky stuff – because you’re going to need all of it.”