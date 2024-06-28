Indianapolis Colts named finalist for major sports humanitarian award

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts organization does a lot of work in the community.

And this week, the team was honored for the impact it has away from the field, specifically because of its focus on mental health.

The Colts are one of four finalists for ESPN’s 2024 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year ESPY Award.

It’s the second straight year the Colts have been named a finalist for the award.

One of the biggest ways the organization impacts the community is through its “Kicking the Stigma” initiative.

According to the team’s web site, the following is the focus of the initiative: “Raising awareness about the prevalence of mental health disorders in our communities and raising and distributing funds to nonprofits and other organizations to expand treatment and research in Indiana and beyond.”

The initiative was launched in 2020.

In a press release, ESPN described the Colts being a finalist:

“One in five American adults — including one in four Indiana residents — will suffer from some form of a mental health disorder in their lifetime, which inspired the Colts to become the first major sports franchise to launch a sweeping initiative to raise awareness about mental health disorders. Their goal is to end the stigma associated with mental health and raise funds to support projects and organizations to improve mental health, which led to the launch of Kicking the Stigma in 2020. Since its inception, the Jim Irsay family and the Colts have committed more than $30 million, through Kicking the Stigma to strengthening local mental health services, raising awareness and addressing stigma in Indiana and beyond. The Colts have funded anti-stigma training, mental health first aid, a major university institute to study and battle stigma, national PSAs, and efforts to educate fans. The team also has an intentional focus on reaching underserved populations to ensure they have access to important resources and helping train and develop more mental health professionals.”

Last December, the Colts highlighted the “Kicking the Stigma” initiative during their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Just last month, the organization hosted multiple events to raise awareness about mental health.

The four finalists for the the 2024 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year ESPY Award are:

Angel City Football Club

Indianapolis Colts

Miami Heat

Philadelphia Eagles

The Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year ESPY Award winner will be announced during the Sports Humanitarian Awards on Wednesday, July 10. The awards will be featured then during the 2024 ESPY Awards on the following night, Thursday, July 11.

To purchase “Kicking the Stigma” apparel, click here. The Colts “donate a portion of proceeds” from “Kicking the Stigma” apparel directly to the Kicking the Stigma Action Fund and the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.