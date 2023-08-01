Indianapolis Colts offering $40 home game ticket special

The Indianapolis Colts are celebrating the debut of their "Indiana Nights" alternate uniforms with a jersey and helmet giveaway. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Kick off football season with a limited-time deal on Indianapolis Colts tickets!

Colts fans can purchase a $40 ticket deal for 40 hours only starting Tuesday, August 1, at 8 a.m. The deal will expire before Wednesday, Aug. 2 at 11:59 p.m., while supplies last.

Fans can see the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium for 17 games during the 2023-24 NFL season, including nine regular season home games and one home preseason game. This season, the Colts will host Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Cleveland, and the Los Angeles Rams.

The Colts will debut their new “Indiana Nights” alternate uniforms in the Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Whether All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor plays in Week 7 for the Colts, or in any games in the upcoming season, remains to be seen.

Head coach Shane Steichen on Monday addressed Taylor’s recent trade request.

“He’s just dealing with something right now, and I’m going to refrain from talking about it,” Steichen said. “Yeah, right now, he’s on this football team. He’s on this football team, and when the medical staff clears him, he should be out here.”

Taylor sat out practice Monday and again on Tuesday, according to News 8’s Angela Moryan.

Unlike Taylor, rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson took part in Tuesday’s practice session. The first-round draft pick missed training camp Monday following nasal septum surgery.

Colts fans can purchase tickets at Colts.com/singlegame or Ticketmaster.com.