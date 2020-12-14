Indianapolis Colts reduce capacity to 10,000 for next home game

A general view of the exterior of Lucas Oil Stadium before a preseason game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts will allow 10,000 attendees for the team’s next game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 20.

Originally, the Colts were set to host 12,500 fans for this game and had reduced attendance this season due to an increase in COVID-19 cases across Indiana. Team officials made the decision after consulting with the Marion County Public Health Department.

“We have taken extraordinary steps to keep people safe in the stadium this year, and along with our partners at the health department, we believe this is right thing to do to help limit the spread of the virus in the greater community,” said Pete Ward, Colts Chief Operating Officer, said in a press release.

Tickets that have already been purchased for the Dec. 20 game will remain active and are not affected by the limited capacity.

Health and safety procedures for gameday requirements are available here.