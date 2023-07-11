Indianapolis Colts to celebrate 1984 inaugural team in September
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will celebrate their 40th season in Indianapolis in September as one of its gameday themes for home games in the preseason and regular season in 2023.
Here is information on the themes for the Lucas Oil Stadium games released Monday from the Colts:
- 7 p.m. Aug. 19, vs. Bears: “Kick off the preseason festivities and join the Colts for an evening filled with excitement in American Family Insurance’s Touchdown Town. Plus, fans can participate in the 11th annual Colts 5K Run/Walk in the morning before the game.”
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 10, vs. Jaguars: “Members of the inaugural 1984 Indianapolis Colts team, coaching staff, other alumni and fans will come together to commemorate 40 seasons of Colts football in Indianapolis. Fans can relive behind the scenes moments, tell stories and walk through Colts history as the Colts celebrate this milestone in Indianapolis.”
- 1 p.m. Oct. 1, vs. Rams: ” Gather the whole family for a gameday experience, including special activities and entertainment for kids. The NFL is also proud to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting NFL players, coaches and staff and partnering with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and the Hispanic Alliance for Career Enhancement.”
- 1 p.m. Oct. 8, vs. Titans: “The NFL’s Crucial Catch mission is to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The league, its clubs, players, the NFL Player Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to providing individuals with the tools they need to help them better understand early detection and ways to reduce their cancer risk.”
- 1 p.m. Oct 22, vs. Browns: “Announcement coming in July.”
- 1 p.m. Oct. 29, vs. Saints: “Embrace the Halloween spirit and join the Colts for a holiday-themed gameday. Plus, the NFL PLAY 60 is the league’s national youth health and wellness campaign that encourages kids to be physically active for at least 60 minutes a day.”
- 1 p.m. Nov. 26, vs. Buccaneers | Sun., Nov. 26 – 1 p.m.: “Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower and connect our nation’s service members, veterans and their families. It is grounded in deep partnership with nonprofits and organizations that support the military community and the United States across the world.”
- To be determined, Week 15 vs. Steelers: | TBD: The team’s 1956 Throwback game will feature 1950s uniforms. The team also will recognize the NFL’s Inspire Change, which has committed $250 million to addressing barriers to opportunity and equality and other social justice causes.
- 1 p.m. Dec. 31, vs. Raiders: “The Colts will dedicate the game to Kicking The Stigma, the team’s effort to raise awareness about mental health and remove the stigma often attached to mental health disorders. To date, Kicking The Stigma has committed more than $24 million to awareness efforts, treatment services and research in Indiana and beyond. Plus, fans can ring in the New Year and commemorate the holiday season.”
- To be determined, Week 18, vs Texans: “As the 2023 season comes to a close, the team will celebrate Colts Nation at the final home game, filled with special surprises, giveaways and appreciation for fan support.”