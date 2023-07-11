Indianapolis Colts to celebrate 1984 inaugural team in September

A view of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sept. 16, 2020, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts will celebrate their 40th season in Indianapolis in September as one of its gameday themes for home games in the preseason and regular season in 2023.

Here is information on the themes for the Lucas Oil Stadium games released Monday from the Colts: