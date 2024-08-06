IndyCar driver excited for Anthony Richardson this season

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Chip Ganassi Racing’s Marcus Armstrong went to Colts training camp on Monday to check out practice and for a jersey swap with second-year Colts cornerback JuJu Brents after practice.

Even though Armstrong is from New Zealand, he was already a football fan before he got to the United States for IndyCar.

In New Zealand, the Super Bowl is on Monday morning. The first one that Armstrong watched was the Patriots comeback against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. After seeing Tom Brady and his heroics, he was hooked.

Since he lives in Indianapolis, he said that he pulls for the Colts the most. He’s excited for the team this year with Anthony Richardson and Jonathan Taylor.

He dapped up Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II after practice and swapped jerseys with Brents. Armstrong gave Brents a signed racing mini helmet a jersey, and Brents gave Armstrong a signed Colts mini helmet and jersey.

He also said that he thought Joe Flacco looked really good at practice on Monday.

Armstrong leans towards cheering for offensive talent, but he does enjoy the defensive side of the game as well. But, he’s still learning the game. He said he listens to sports talk radio for an hour each day, for better or for worse.

This is Armstrong’s rookie season in IndyCar. He currently ranks 14th in the IndyCar Series Championship standings.

Four of the last five races of the year are on ovals, which Armstrong said is new for him coming from New Zealand. But, he said he tries to make steps forward every day on his improvement with ovals. He finished in the top ten for his first time on an oval at the Hy-Vee Homefront 250.

As for his first full season in IndyCar, Armstrong had great things to say.

“It’s been amazing,” he said. “I’m not just saying that because I have to. I enjoy the fact that you get to continuously race.”

IndyCar returns from their break on August 17 with the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 in Madison, Illinois.