IndyCar’s Marcus Ericsson delivers special surprise to Colts’ Kenny Moore

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Former Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson surprised the Indianapolis Colts at training camp on Friday with a special delivery for cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Ericsson hand-delivered Moore his custom helmet designed by children from Riley Children’s Hospital. The same helmet he wore during this year’s GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After the race in May, Ericsson auctioned it off for charity.

The winning bidder: Kenny Moore.

.@Ericsson_Marcus & @KennyKennyMoe3 exchanged helmets after #Colts practice today. Moore bought Ericsson’s auctioned off @RileyChildrens designed GMR Grand Prix helmet and surprised Ericsson with his own signed Colts helmet. @WISH_TV #ForTheShoe pic.twitter.com/0mTeEywVjY — Angela Moryan (@SidelineStormer) July 28, 2023

Moore has a storied history with Riley Children’s Hospital. He was a close friend and longtime supporter of Mason Garvey, one of Riley’s patients. The Center Grove native was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer in 2018 before passing away in June 2020.

“The connection I have with Riley (Children’s Hospital) and the Garvey family, this one means a lot to put up in the house,” Moore said. “I know when they come over, it will mean a lot to them.”

Moore had his own surprise for Ericsson, giving the Chip Ganassi Racing driver his own helmet worn during Colts practice in return.

Both stars signed their helmets before trading them.

“It means a lot to me,” Ericsson said. “I’ve been here five years in Indianapolis, and I feel more and more like Indianapolis is my home. Getting into the Colts, getting interested into that team and the community as a whole. Kenny is a big part of that.”

“As a fellow athlete, you respect other athletes and what they do in their profession,” Moore said. “It was really good to meet Marcus.”

Both Ericsson and Moore hope to continue their partnership on future projects.