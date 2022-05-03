Indianapolis Colts

Inside Jim Irsay’s office: Conversation with Colts owner after draft

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Colts Draft Class of 2022 is complete, with eight rookies inbound to Indianapolis.

But before draft weekend came to a close at the Colts complex on West 56th Street, Colts owner Jim Irsay wanted to speak about the state of his franchise.

Irsay invited a dozen or so reporters to his office at the Indiana Farm Bureau Center, where he expanded on the Colts offseason moves, the quarterback position, and much more.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the 25-minute conversation.

Preparing for his fifth quarterback in five seasons, Irsay says finding a long-term solution at the position, is the “highest priority of the franchise .” He said, “It was stunted by Andrew’s (Luck) retirement, no question, because that’s very unusual. But we always knew we would have to move past that, and that would take some time,” Irsay added, “I think where the program is at fits Matt (Ryan) perfectly. It has plenty of youth in it, but it’s a very veteran team in a lot of areas, ready to win.”

Irsay explained why he believes Matt Ryan could more than a two-year answer in Indy. "It's different than Philip Rivers. We knew Philip was going to be a one-year sort of thing. We view this as a very possible three-year thing. Who knows? It's hard to put a number on it. We hope Matt can be here for even four years, maybe," Irsay added, "We think Matt's got some real time left in him and has some things to prove, and the franchise has some things to prove and together I think it's a great match."

The Colts owner raved about the 36-year old's first few weeks with the Horseshoe. "I can't say enough about Matt Ryan. There's no way I could sit here and explain to you, unless you looked in Frank and Chris Ballard and different people in the organization's eyes and see the difference that goes on right now, because of Matt Ryan being in this building. His professionalism, his stature still at 36, and coming in here. We really are fortunate," Irsay said.

Irsay also applauded General Manager Chris Ballard for the wheeling and dealing he did in both free agency and the NFL draft. "He parted the seas really. It was like 'Holy Cow!' Chris and I talked right before the trade, as we're trying to see what we had to give up we didn't have to give up and finally I was like, 'No, don't hold back. I mean, make the deal, Chris, let's get this done. I mean just think of the world without this getting done?'" Irsay continued, "Chris did a remarkable job, I think both Frank and I are just in wonderment to see how that got put together and to see him work this draft."

Irsay believes the obvious boxes were checked this off-season, and the Colts are "pulling all of the good things forward." "It's pretty stunning to see, where we're at, because I've seen the other side of it, if we didn't get through a few narrow roads that that that brought us to what we think is definitely more prosperity. I think we really have a reason to be optimistic, because when you look at our football team, and you look at things that it did in 2021 you really realize it was special. It was a dangerous team. But it was lacking some things that had to be corrected," Irsay added, "I think we look at it as going into it as real contenders."